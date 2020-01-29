VFW names top Patriot's Pen essay

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2204 and its Ladies Auxiliary have announced the winners of its Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition.
Each year students in Grades 6-8 enrolled in public, private or parochial schools or homeschooled have the opportunity to write a 300-400 word essay expressing their views on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme was “What Makes America Great.”
The 2019-2020 winners are Kathleen Stinson, first; Ben Drost, second; and Lucas Peters, third.
Kathleen, an eighth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School in Rice Lake, shared her winning essay, which follows:
“What Makes America Great is that everyone in our country has the freedom to do and become whomever they choose to be. We live in a country where every child can dream any dream, and truly has the capability to achieve that dream. Whether a person is born into poverty or into wealth, whether black, white, red or yellow, male or female, the United States of America offers endless opportunities.
“The United States of America was considered a ‘melting pot.’ People from Germany, Ireland, China, Eastern Europe and Scandinavian countries sought a better way of life in the United States. Today the immigration population continues to grow, with Central Americans, Russians and many from impoverished countries seeking a better life and the ability to fulfill their dreams in the United States of America.
“The opportunities offered to our citizens were not easy to achieve and came at a price. For 243 years, men and women have fought and battled to ensure we continue to live free in this great country. Many lives were lost; many battles were fought; and many tears were shed so that we have freedoms and possibilities. There have been several occasions throughout the course of history when our freedoms were threatened by countries and affiliations with malicious intentions. The United States of America continues to stand strong and believe in the fundamental goals we share.
“Another reason the United States of America is a great country is our ability to have a voice regarding who the elected officials are, therefore determining how the country is run. When people become an adult, at the age of 18, they can begin to make important decisions regarding the future of our country by voting. These choices will define the future of our children and grandchildren. By the age of 18, we, as American citizens, are expected to fulfill this important obligation. We live in a country where the expectation is: we work hard and take time to celebrate our friends, family and beliefs. The values established by living with these principles ensure that there will always be a country worth defending.”
