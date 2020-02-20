Ventriloquist performance supports the arts

Lynn Trefzger, a ventriloquist with a zany bag of tricks, will perform Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Ladysmith Middle School/High School.
The concert is sponsored by the Flambeau Valley Arts Association. Tickets are $15. This is the fifth of six events scheduled as part of FVAA’s 48th season. Its last show features author Michael Perry on March 13.
Trefzger’s vocal talents were brought to the national spotlight on TV’s “Star Search.” She has since performed with artists including Jeff Foxworthy, Ray Romano, Drew Carey and Faith Hill.
Her off-the-wall audience interplay is riotously funny and she tailor’s performances for her audiences. When not performing, the ventriloquist and husband manage their family of five.
Tickets may be purchased on line at fvaa.weebly.com or at the door.
