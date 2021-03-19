Craft and/or flea market vendors are sought for the 2021 season at The Funny Farm Flea Market on Highway M, north of Chetek. It is opening for the season May 15. Vendors can rent a space for a day, weekend, month or the entire season. Call Missy at 715-764-0927 for pricing and/or to reserve a spot.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.