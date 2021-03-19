Craft and/or flea market vendors are sought for the 2021 season at The Funny Farm Flea Market on Highway M, north of Chetek. It is opening for the season May 15. Vendors can rent a space for a day, weekend, month or the entire season. Call Missy at 715-764-0927 for pricing and/or to reserve a spot.

