Vendor space is available but going quickly for the Holiday Shopping Event on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rice Lake Elks Lodge, 36 E. Eau Claire St.

All vendor frees will go to Walk to End Alzheimer's in an effort to reach its fundraising goal.

To obtain a vendor space or for more information, contact Melissa Kern at 701-640-5688.

