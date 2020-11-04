A car hit a pedestrian, resulting in his injuries, in Rice Lake Tuesday, according to a Rice Lake Police Department news release.
The Police Department’s preliminary investigation indicates that at about 6:44 p.m. a single vehicle struck Jordan Coulombe, who was walking outside of the designated crosswalk at the intersection of South Main and French streets.
Coulombe was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake and later airlifted to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for treatment of injuries.
The Police Department said Coulombe’s condition is stable and he is expected to make a full recovery.
