Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20

Rice Lake's Callie Karstens lines up a shot at a Big Rivers Conference meet at Turtleback on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Emma VandeVoort and Callie Karstens both shot a 44 to tie for fourth on Thursday at a Big Rivers Conference girls golf meet hosted by the Warriors at Turtleback Golf Course.

Rice Lake took third with a score of 191, as Hudson topped the leaderboard with a 176, a point ahead of runner-up River Falls (177). Chippewa Falls took fourth and Menomonie fifth.

Laurel Wagner shot a 51 for the Warriors, coming in 13th, with Anna Marie Jones tied for 14th (52) and Emma Thompson in 17th (55).

River Falls' Jaden Woiwode shot a 39 to win medalist honors.

The Warriors are back on the course next Thursday at Chippewa Falls.

