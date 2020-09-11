Emma VandeVoort and Callie Karstens both shot a 44 to tie for fourth on Thursday at a Big Rivers Conference girls golf meet hosted by the Warriors at Turtleback Golf Course.
Rice Lake took third with a score of 191, as Hudson topped the leaderboard with a 176, a point ahead of runner-up River Falls (177). Chippewa Falls took fourth and Menomonie fifth.
Laurel Wagner shot a 51 for the Warriors, coming in 13th, with Anna Marie Jones tied for 14th (52) and Emma Thompson in 17th (55).
River Falls' Jaden Woiwode shot a 39 to win medalist honors.
The Warriors are back on the course next Thursday at Chippewa Falls.
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Rice Lake girls golf meet at Turtleback 9-10-20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.