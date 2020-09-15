UWEC-BC offers Virtual Visits

Do you miss traveling? Join UW-Eau Claire– Barron County Continuing Education and former and current UWEC-BC instructors on virtual visits of three distinct and unique travel destinations. Learn the ins and outs of getting there, lodging and experiencing local cuisine, culture and customs.
Each program will be live-streamed and will include time for Q&A so you can enjoy traveling from the comfort and safety of your own home. Participate in one, two or all three programs on your own or take a virtual family staycation!
• Virtual Visit: Cuba – Oct. 6, 7-8:30 p.m.
For many Americans, Cuba conjures up dark images of a repressive communist state. However, Cuba is a beautiful and pristine Caribbean island with a rich history, interesting architecture and unique cuisine. Join instructor and veteran traveler Ted Simpson as he shares how to plan your trip following U.S. regulations. From the slowly prepared, freshly cooked foods to the unique vintage cars on the streets, you do not want to miss out on the culture of Cuba.
• Virtual Visit: West Bengal, India – Oct. 13, 7– 8:30 p.m.
Welcome to exotic West Bengal, situated between the Himalayas and the Bay of Bengal. Math professor Feroz Siddique will introduce you to his hometown, Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), the tea estates of Darjeeling, the world’s largest book market, and the man-eating tigers of Sundarbans.
West Bengal attracts tourists from all over the world. With roots in literature, music, fine arts, and more, there is something captivating for everyone.
• Virtual Visit: Spain – Oct. 20, 7– 8:30 p.m.
Dr. Paul Chase, emeritus professor of German history and former campus dean, will help you discover the rich history and culture of Spain. Offering flavorful, fresh traditional dishes such as paella and seafood, Spain offers incredible flavors for all preferences. Participants will enjoy learning about major cities of interest, historical sites, wine regions and how budget-friendly Spain is.
Registration for each program is $25 or enroll in the series for just $60. Participants will receive an email with connection instructions and links for the live-streamed programs. Register online at ce.uwec.edu (search Virtual Visit) or call 715-836-3636.
