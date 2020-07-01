UW Extension offers Virtual Summer Learning

To make the best better. This is the 4-H motto. 4-H is about learning life skills. 4-H is about learning by doing and making the best of anything life throws at us. Although COVID-19 has changed the way we are used to doing things in 4-H, many opportunities have been available to youth.
Currently, 4-H is offering virtual programming through local and state offerings. Beginning July 1, 4-H will begin meeting in small groups as we move toward larger in-person activities in the fall.
“In order to keep our youth and families as safe as possible, group gatherings will have safety plans in place which follow CDC guidelines,” said Sara Waldron, Barron County 4-H Program Educator.
“It can be disappointing to see many things get canceled this summer. It’s important for us to acknowledge those feelings and give ourselves and others permission to grieve the loss. And, when people are ready - there are many ways 4-H youth can continue to live out the 4-H motto. Here are some ideas:
• Participate in local and state 4-H virtual opportunities.
• Keep on working on projects, or start a new one.
• Build Connections - ask family members, neighbors, and 4-H alumni about their projects.
• Share your projects - tell others what you’re doing, ask a local business if you can display your project in their windows or post them online
Waldron states, “With some outside of the box thinking, planning, and motivation, there are lots of opportunities that can be provided for 4-H youth.” Many virtual and non-virtual hands-on learning opportunities are being offered this summer to Barron County youth to have fun, learn, and gain valuable life experiences. A few of these activities include:
• “Camp Away From Camp” for 4-H youth in Barron, Polk, and St. Croix counties are invited to take part in virtual campfires and independent hands-on activities.
• Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) kits are being offered free for 4-H members courtesy of our Grades 4-6 STEAM Team.
• A new Cloverbud Adventure Guide has been sent out to 4-H youth who just finished Grades K-2 and can be downloaded by any Barron County youth to complete.
• A new Virtual Learning Community will be putting out a calendar of events starting July 1. Youth can register for events of interest including cooking shows, guided crafts, interesting speakers, and more.
Information on all of these activities and more can be found on the website at http://barron.extension.wisc.edu.
“Many of the activities are open to non 4-H youth too, so check it out. The new 4-H year starts in October, but youth can join at any time.”
Contact Sara Waldron at sara.waldron@wisc.edu or 715-537-6253 with questions or for more information.
