UW-Eau Claire is extending its indoor masking requirement on all its campuses — which includes UW-EC — Barron County — until Nov. 26 in an effort to help keep students, employees and communities safe, Chancellor James Schmidt said.
“We must remain vigilant to slow and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Schmidt said in the Sept. 30 announcement to students, faculty and staff.
The mask mandate requires all students and employees, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear masks indoors on university campuses in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Marshfield. As the pandemic continues, the university must extend the requirement to keep the campus community safe during the ongoing battle against the coronavirus, Schmidt said.
UW-Eau Claire is encouraging all students and employees to be vaccinated. As of Sept. 30, more than 92% of faculty and staff had been vaccinated and more than 77% of students had uploaded their vaccination records.
“Blugolds have responded to our call to be vaccinated,” Schmidt said.
Vaccinated students are eligible to receive $99,000 in scholarships from UW-Eau Claire and the UW System.
Unvaccinated students and employees are required to be tested once a week.
