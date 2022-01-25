The indoor mask requirement for all University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campuses has been extended through March 18, the day before spring break begins.
Chancellor James Schmidt made the announcement Monday that applies to all campus buildings in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Marshfield after discussion with the university’s pandemic emergency response team.
The move affects all UW-Eau Claire students and employees, regardless of vaccination status.
A total of 94% of UW-Eau Claire faculty and staff, and more than 83% of students, are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Employees and students who have not provided proof of vaccination must test once a week; free tests are available on the Eau Claire and Barron County campuses.
