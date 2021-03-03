Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Rice Lake will host the Rev. Julianne Lepp, minister for the U U Congregation of Eau Claire, to conduct their first spring service Sunday. Tackling the challenge of “Thriving in a Difficult Time,” Lepp stresses that “not only do we minister to each other, but we carry our passions, action and values into the wider world.”
Underscoring the value of outreach and justice work, vital to living out UU values, Lepp’s service will guide those attending in the awareness that “We seek our place in the world and the answers to our hearts’ deep questions — as we seek, may our hearts be open to unexpected answers.”
Blue Hills UU continues to hold Sunday services on Zoom at 10 a.m. The internet link will be sent to members, although all interested are invited to take part. Visitors may contact Ken Hood ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed. Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation, are invited to meet in the fellowship hall located at 230 W. Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen Zoom.
