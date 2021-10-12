People-They Are A’ Changin is the topic of Sunday's service at the Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Rice Lake.

It is based on the UU third principle: “Acceptance of one another and the encouragement of spiritual growth in our congregations.”

Rev Erin Walter notes that, “We are not the same as we were before the pandemic, for even in seemingly uneventful times, people grow and change; as we have grappled with the challenges of the past 18 months, we have acted through our faith.”

The service will take place via Zoom at 10 a.m.; although Blue Hills UU’s have resumed gathering “in-person” at the fellowship hall, it continues to hold some services on Zoom, as well as transmitting all for the benefit of the whole fellowship.

The internet link will be sent to members, although all are invited to take part. Visitors may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.

