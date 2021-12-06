Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist visiting Chaplain Dennis Peters will talk about UU Women on Sunday at 10 a.m. In a recent service on "Stardust,” Peters gave examples of individuals who metaphorically “sprinkled” stardust on humanity, helping to propel them forward into important fields. Afterward, someone gently chided him that all of the examples were men and shared with him a long list of women who also belong in that category. Starting with women from our own UU tradition, Chaplain Peters will address a few examples of contributors to “Stardust.” Plus one surprise addition!
The fellowship hall is at 230 W. Messenger St. Those attending in person are asked to be vaccinated, and it is suggested that wearing a mask is prudent. The Zoom link will be sent to members, but all those interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.
