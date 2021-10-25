All Saints Day, Halloween, Day of the Dead – however you acknowledge this weekend — is sure to be filled with history, tradition and myth. The Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship will spend the morning with member Judith Barisonzi considering the many haunting ways that death – and grammar impact activities during this distinctive day’s service. All attending, whether it be on Zoom or in the building, are encouraged to wear a mask – a Halloween mask!
BHUU has resumed gathering at the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. Sundays, and is continuing all services on Zoom for the benefit of the whole fellowship. The internet link will be sent to members, although all are invited to take part; visitors may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.
