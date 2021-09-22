The Rev. Phil Lund visits the Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Rice Lake Sunday via Zoom. His service will consider the continued decline of church membership, and if this is inevitable in future decades:

“What does this mean for those of us who appreciate the important social benefits that come from belonging to a religious community?

“How do we manage the tension between hope and realism when it comes to the future of our faith? And what can we as UUs do for religion today — as well as tomorrow?”

A discussion will follow the presentation.

Services have resumed in-person at the BHUU fellowship hall, alternating with transmitting some via Zoom. The internet link will be sent to members, although all are invited to take part. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments