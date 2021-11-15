Guest speaker at the Unitarian-Universalist Blue Hills Fellowship in Rice Lake on Sunday will be Peighton Carter, discussing the challenging and often beautiful aspects of coming to terms with reality. Sharing experiences with life's little joys through the changing realities of disability, Carter is sure to generate a lively hour of contemplation in the focus on "My Love-Hate Relationship With Reality."
"Pey" Carter is a fourth-year seminary student at Iliff School of Theology, whose attention in school and in ministry is on storytelling and narrative justice, as well as accessibility and inclusion for all. Also a parent of two children and a U.S. Army veteran, Carter will share experiences as a disabled queer person.
All are invited to attend to the 10 a.m. service at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake; all attending are asked to be vaccinated, and it is suggested that wearing a mask is prudent as well. Services can also be accessed via Zoom for the benefit of the whole fellowship and those interested; visitors may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.
