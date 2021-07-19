Former resident of Rice Lake, Jim Bradley, Ph.D professor emeritus of Auburn University in Alabama, will conduct the 10 a.m. Sunday service at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake.
In 2020, an all-female research team won a Nobel Prize in science. American molecular biologist, Jennifer Doudna, and French microbiologist, Emmanuelle Charpentier, won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on a gene-editing technology now known as CRISPR. This technology is revolutionizing cancer treatment and offering cures for certain genetic diseases such as sickle cell anemia. Both benefits and risks of the future use of CRISPR are significant and far-ranging.
Bradley invites the fellowship to explore this together and “to contemplate how CRISPR challenges UU principles of respect for inherent, personal, human dignity, respect for the Democratic process, and respect for the interdependent web of life of which we are a part.”
BHUU has returned to in-person gatherings and alternates weekly services on Zoom with some recorded for access by members later. The Zoom link will be sent to members; all those interested in attending may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed. Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation are invited to meet in the fellowship hall, masked if not vaccinated, to watch the presentation on large screen.
