UU Fellowship returns to in-person gatherings

Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists mark a full return to gathering en masse this coming Sunday, June 6, meeting in the fellowship hall at 230 W. Messenger St. in Rice Lake. Music leader and member Brian Rude will lead the 10 a.m. service with one of his always provocative explorations into the habits of our lives, with an inquiry into "Talks –and More Talks." A lively discussion is expected to follow.

Returning to in-person gatherings will require all those attending be vaccinated; if there are those who have not received them, please then wear a mask.  All will be asked to wear their masks should there be singing during the service.

