The Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists announce the return of former neighbor, friend Arthur Thexton, to share Sunday’s 10 a.m. message with the Fellowship. He will probe religious connection to nature, especially in this time of global climate change. Emphasizing UU’s sources of faith, he explores what they offer concerning relationship to nature, as “both our Seventh Principle and the Sixth Source speak directly to this question.”
Having received his M.A. in Religious Studies from the University of Chicago Divinity School in 1974, Thexton went on to earn a J.D. from the UW Law School in 1977; for a number of years served as Family Support counselor at Barron County in the 1980s.
He will speak from Milwaukee, via Zoom. BHUU has resumed gathering at the fellowship hall but continues all services on Zoom for the benefit of the whole fellowship. The internet link will be sent to members, although all are invited to take part; visitors may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.
