In observance of Mother's Day, May 9, the Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists of Rice Lake will explore some of the many ways the concept of mother has provided abundance, guidance and intercession to people across time and space. During the Sunday service, Professor Emeritus Pat Shifferd of Trego will lead those attending to consider their experiences with their mothers. “From Papatuanuku to Isis to the Virgin Mary,” Shifferd notes, “our stories have provided comfort and spiritual understanding. Is the idea of mother still as powerful a concept in our secular times?”
All are invited to attend on Sundays, as BHUU continues to hold services on Zoom at 10 a.m. The internet link will be sent to members, although all interested are invited to take part. Visitors may contact Ken Hood (ken@bluehillsuu.org) for the link needed. Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation, are invited to meet in the fellowship hall located at 230 W. Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen Zoom.
