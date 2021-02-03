Rice Lake’s Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship again welcomes Chaplain Dennis Peters of Menomonie to conduct the Sunday service on Feb. 7. Continuing with the theme “The World and What it Means,” he began at his last visit, Peters will consider “the meaning of life” on a societal level. What does life mean to the individual as defined by the social group she or he is a part of? Peters will lead the fellowship to consider what the intrinsic meaning of the world is, aiming to generate a lively discussion.
Blue Hills UU continues to hold Sunday services on Zoom at 10 a.m. The internet link will be sent to members, although all interested are invited to take part. Visitors may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed. Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation may meet in the fellowship building located at 230 W. Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen Zoom.
