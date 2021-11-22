Thanksgiving arrives surrounded in tradition, family values and mythology — some of it accurate. The Blue Hills Unitarian Universalists share in the season’s prodigal conventions during its Sunday service in celebration of blessings. Led by Chairwoman Pat Shifferd, the fellowship will consider the deeper meaning of the holiday in contrast with orthodox perceptions.

The service will be conducted on Zoom, although members are invited to attend the 10 a.m. service in the fellowship hall at 230 W. Messenger St in Rice Lake; those attending in person are asked to be vaccinated, and it is suggested that wearing a mask is prudent. The Zoom link will be sent to members, but all those interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.

