Rice Lake Utilities has received national commendations from the American Public Power Association for its support in electric power restoration efforts in the City of Barron, as well as Barron County.
On July 19, 2019, Rice Lake Utilities sent two members of their Electric Line crew to assist Barron Municipal Water and Light and Barron Electric Cooperative in restoration of power efforts. Each Utility suffered widespread outages as a result of Straight Line winds and tornadic events.
For 11 days, the Rice Lake Utility team worked side by side with Barron municipal utility line crews, then followed that by assisting Barron Electric Cooperative team(s). In total, more than 10,000 residents were without power. Crews worked 15-hour days installing new poles, pulling up new overhead lines, repairing and replacing transformers and other utility equipment.
“Rice Lake Utilities worked with more than 60 other dedicated professionals to restore power in some very remote locations which was made even more difficult by all the debris and fallen trees in their path,” stated a press release from the utility.
Leo Diehl G.M / C.E.O. of Rice Lake Utility stated: “Mutual Aid is a unique aspect of the Electric Utility business model. I know when disaster hits, there are numerous dedicated and well-trained professionals that will respond when called. Electric Utilities generously and unselfishly send their employees to destinations which experience widespread damage after disaster strikes. Each team works safely and tirelessly until every last customer is energized. The concept is copied throughout the state of Wisconsin and nationally.
“Rice Lake Electric Utility has had the privilege to lean aid and help in Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan and St. Croix Island, as well as, locally when the call arises. In 2005 we received the benefit of being helped when our community and system was hit with a severe storm.
“We are proud to be part of the Mutual Aid program. I know for certain our crews learn so much when they are away working on other systems, alongside very talented and dedicated linemen from all over the country. I’m very impressed with their safety accomplishments and their strong desire to provide humanitarian aid for those in serious need as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.