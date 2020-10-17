A representative of a Taco Bell franchise coming soon to Rice Lake has said that the intended opening date of Oct. 16 has been pushed back to Oct. 30.

"Our construction has gotten behind" said Cathy Tepaske on Friday. "We've also had some equipment issues, neither one of the doors is functioning incorrectly and we've had four pieces of equipment and a few others things that are not up to spec. We were waiting for a menu board. We still don't have internet."

"Our grand opening is delayed until the 30th of the month to get all those things in line and show the town all that we want to be able to show them on the first day," said Tepaske. 

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments