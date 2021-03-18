A Rice Lake man was charged Thursday in Barron County Circuit Court with four felonies — including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle — related to an Amish buggy vs. truck collision that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy on Feb. 18 on Highway M near 30th Avenue in the town of Oak Grove.
Anthony R. Anderson, 40, was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of vehicle w/PAC, OWI causing injury, and PAC causing injury.
According to the criminal complaint:
Barron County Dispatch received a call from Anderson at 6:42 p.m. He said he had been involved in a crash with an Amish buggy. Both the buggy and Anderson’s vehicle had been traveling northbound at the time of the collision.
Deputies arrived to find what was left of the buggy on the east side of the road and ditch, with debris scattered in the roadway, and a dead horse. On the road’s west side a battery operated light was still flashing where it came to rest in the ditch. Two kerosene-powered lanterns were found that appeared to be broken following the crash.
A 17-year-old was found unconscious but breathing in the middle of the road where he had come to rest after being ejected from the buggy. He was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and died from injuries sustained in the accident on Feb. 24.
A 16-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He said the two had been traveling home at the time of the crash, and the lanterns and LED had been operational and visible from the back of the buggy.
An interview with two bartenders at V&M Bar revealed that Anderson had been drinking alcohol at the bar between about 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. A toxicology report indicated Anderson’s blood alcohol level was .085. The defendant has a previous conviction for operating while intoxicated in Barron County.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Anderson, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 9.
