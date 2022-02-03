A Silver Alert that had been issued for David L. Smith, 75, of Chippewa Falls has been canceled as he has been found safe.

The alert had asked the public to be on the look out for Smith, who was last seen traveling south on Highway 27 entering Eau Claire County in a 2018 red Ford Escape.

Smith had previous incidents where he has gotten lost while driving to the point his whereabouts were not known for hours and he was later located in other portions of the state.

