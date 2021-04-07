A clerical error tabulating unofficial Rice Lake City Council results released Tuesday resulted in the announcement of the incorrect winner in the District 2 race.
In the paper ballot tabulator 2 race in the tabulation spreadsheet, District 2 candidate Robert Brueggen was credited with 126 votes instead of 26.
City Hall reported that Brueggen won, defeating Gina Sookiayak 270-179. However, Sookiayak actually carried the evening once the error was rectified, prevailing over Brueggen 179-170.
The error was caught the morning after during the post-election audit, explained Clerk/Treasurer Kathy Morse in an email. The city election workers had publicly read and recorded the election night results according to procedure, but the error still occurred.
Note that election tallies are not official until certified by the Board of Canvas, which convenes at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall.
“Election workers are trained prior to each election and accuracy is always stressed,” Morse said. “However, this error occurred, and I sincerely apologize to the candidates and voters.”
The incumbent in District 2, Dan Schwab, chose not to seek re-election.
In other results, incumbent Keith Moffatt took the seat for District 1, winning 168-106 over challenger Bruce Willers. In District 4, incumbent Doug Edwardsen took the prize over challenger Jim Muller, 211-148.
In District 3, incumbent Harlan Dodge ran unopposed and tallied 198 votes.
Rice Lake had 1,249 voters out of 5,146 registered voters cast ballots, resulting in a 25% voter turnout.
Barron County Clerk DeeAnn Cook said 7,520 votes were cast in the county, which is approximately 26% of registered voters and 21% of eligible voters.
That’s a fairly normal turnout for a spring election, Cook said. In the April 2019 election, 7,929 voters cast ballots, and more than 11,000 voted in 2020, but that was a presidential preference year.
Overall state voter turnout barely topped 20%, based on unofficial results, said the AP.
That's on par with other elections where the state superintendent of schools is on the ballot, according to the AP. In 2017, turnout was just under 16% and in 2013, when there was also a contested Supreme Court race, turnout was just over 20%.
Rice Lake School Board
Incumbents Keven Jensen and Steve Bowman culled 1,453 and 1,453 votes, respectively, to retain their seats on the Rice Lake School Board Tuesday.
Registered write-in Sarah Turner will be joining Jensen and Bowman on the School Board after defeating fellow registered write-in Shari Ann Katterhagen 230-80. Rice Lake School Board member Lorrie Parkman did not seek re-election.
Cameron School Board
Cameron School Board incumbents Brandon Olson and Dan Rappel received 260 and 245 votes, respectively, and will retain their seats on the board. Ginger Newland also was on the ballot but reconsidered her candidacy and withdrew her name from consideration. She received 131 votes.
State superintendent of schools
Jill Underly was easily declared the winner of the statewide race for state superintendent of schools.
The AP reported 921,073 people voted in the race, which is 20.1% of the voting age population of 4,536,417.
Based on unofficial results, Underly received 526,286 votes — nearly 58% — compared with about 42% for Kerr, who garnered 386,392.
In Rice Lake, Underly received 691 votes to Kerr’s 509, but Kerr carried the overall Barron County vote, 3,644 to 3,492.
District 3 Court of Appeals
Gregory Gill won the bench in the race for the 3rd District Court of Appeals over Rick Cveykus.
Unofficially statewide Gill received 123,468 votes, for 55% of the vote, to Cveykus’ 100,168, for 45% of the vote.
In Rice Lake, Gill prevailed over Cveykus, 594-517, as well as overall in Barron County, 3,928 to 2,744.
