The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said a missing 16-year-old has been found and the search is over.
Corey Haden is OK and has been returned to his family, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a news release.
Corey had been missing for more than 36 hours from the Rice Lake area without his phone or medication.
