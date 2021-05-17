An Amber Alert was activated today for Samantha Stephenson, 13, but she and a suspect have been located.

Samantha and Brandon Morgan, 19, were last seen in the area of Micheels Lane in Menomonie on Sunday.

Authorities canceled the Amber Alert at about 3:30 p.m. today. Visit https://amberalert.widoj.gov/amber/samantha-k-stephenson for additional information.

