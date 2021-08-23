Summer Reading for all ages is entering the last week at the Rice Lake Public Library. Be sure to turn in reading logs and bingo cards to redeem awesome prizes. Congratulations to all Super Readers!
Lunch Bunch will end on Monday, Aug. 30. A huge thank you to the Rice Lake Elks Club for providing over 400 hot lunches to kids ages 0-18 this summer.
Unfortunately, due to the rising number of COVID cases throughout the country, William Kent Krueger and his publisher have made the decision to cancel all of his fall tour dates. That means that the event scheduled to take place at the Rice Lake Public Library on Sept. 2 has been cancelled. If at all possible, his visit will be scheduled for sometime later this year.
