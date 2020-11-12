Barron County Public Health alerted the community of potential risks for exposure to COVID-19 at a bar in Barron.
The potential exposures occurred at 5th Street Saloon from 6 p.m. Nov. 6 to 2 a.m. Nov. 7 and 6 p.m. Nov. 7 to 2 a.m. Nov. 8.
Anyone who visited thid location during the dated and time listed and has any symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell, should stay home and be tested.
Anyone who was at the location during the dates and time listed who is not experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If symptoms appear in the next 14 days, stay home and get tested.
A public notification is issued when someone who tested positive for COVID-19 was at a location while symptomatic but before test results were known and there is no way to identify all of the people they came into contact with. The potential exposure means that anyone that was there during the time frame may have been exposed. Public Health issues an alert to let people know they may have been exposed and to look for others who may now be sick as well.
Appearing on this list does not mean the establishment did something wrong. It also does not mean the establishment should be closed. All establishments are contacted before being listed and are given guidance on how to reduce future risk to staff and customers.
Public Health is asking everyone’s help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Barron County. Any symptoms of illness or worsening of allergy symptoms, especially if allergies are not relieved by over the counter medications should be considered suspect COVID-19.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
