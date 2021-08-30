The third annual Street Eats will take place on Sept. 11 in downtown Rice Lake.
Marshall Street will be closed between Main Street and Wilson Avenue, and will be filled with a food trucks, live music, crafts, beer garden and fun.
This event is a fundraiser to help support Benjamin’s House, the local homeless shelter serving Barron County and beyond. This year’s event will charge no admission fee but will simply ask for a free-will donation to support the shelter.
New this year is the Thompson-Nelson Insurance Cornhole Tournament. The tournament is open to the first 16 teams with payout to first, second and third. The event is sponsored by Medical Staffing Solutions, Business & Estate Advisers and Thomas Precision. Food trucks will be available from noon to 7 p.m.
All ages are welcome so bring the family and help support a good cause. For more information visit benjamins-house.org.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering for this event or would like more information on how to support the homeless in Barron County feel free to contact Executive Director Lori Zahrbock at 715-736-2437.
