Easter Sunday will be honored at Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship with a service presented by former Rice Lake resident, Arthur Thexton, asking "Are there any U's in Easter?" Thexton will explore with the fellowship how UU’s observe and celebrate the very Christian holy day of Easter.
Now retired as an attorney at Dept. of Safety and Professional Services in Madison, Thexton has resumed his initial calling to the UU ministry. After attending Meadville/Lombard Theological School, he received his M.A. in Religious Studies from the University of Chicago Divinity School in 1974, following graduation cum laude from Beloit College in 1972. He went on to earn his J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1977, serving as Family Support counselor in Barron County in the 1980’s.
For those interested, the service is Sunday, April 4 at 10 a.m. on Zoom. The internet link will be sent to members, although all interested are invited to take part. Visitors may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed. Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation, are invited to meet in the fellowship hall located at 230 W Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.