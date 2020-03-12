In front of a sparse crowd due to restrictions because of coronavirus concerns, Unity won its 19th straight game while ending Cameron's season in a Division 4 boys basketball sectional semifinal Thursday night in Amery.
Unity went on a 16-0 run in the first half to build a double digit lead and never lost that lead in a 59-42 win. The Eagles go to the sectional final Saturday with a 22-3 record. Cameron's season ends at 18-7.
Cameron started fast, and had an 18-14 margin with 9 minutes remaining in the first half when Unity started its 16-0 run, streaking to a 30-18 lead. During Unity's run, Cameron went scoreless for 8 minutes, struggling with cold shooting and four turnovers.
But the Comets finished the first half with a 7-0 flourish over the final 54 seconds to trail by only 30-25 at the half. Cameron scored the first bucket of the second half but got no closer than three points. By the midway point of the second half, Unity had built its lead back to double digits.
It was Unity's second win over Cameron this season, the first coming in an 85-46 rout in January.
Thursday's game was played in front of only a couple of hundred fans, according to guidelines enacted by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Assn. earlier in the day. Each team was allotted 88 tickets for players' families.
Unity will play Onalaska Luther (14-12) in the sectional championship game Saturday at Eau Claire Memorial High School at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.