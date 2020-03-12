Cameron Comets basketball

Cameron's Ian Payne takes a jump shot against Unity's Cullen Feist in Thursday's Division 4 sectional semifinal in Amery. Unity won, 59-42, in a game played in front of a sparse crowd due to restrictions on the number of spectators imposed because of coronavirus concerns. 

 Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype

In front of a sparse crowd due to restrictions because of coronavirus concerns, Unity won its 19th straight game while ending Cameron's season in a Division 4 boys basketball sectional semifinal Thursday night in Amery.

Unity went on a 16-0 run in the first half to build a double digit lead and never lost that lead in a 59-42 win. The Eagles go to the sectional final Saturday with a 22-3 record. Cameron's season ends at 18-7.

Cameron started fast, and had an 18-14 margin with 9 minutes remaining in the first half when Unity started its 16-0 run, streaking to a 30-18 lead. During Unity's run, Cameron went scoreless for 8 minutes, struggling with cold shooting and four turnovers.

But the Comets finished the first half with a 7-0 flourish over the final 54 seconds to trail by only 30-25 at the half. Cameron scored the first bucket of the second half but got no closer than three points. By the midway point of the second half, Unity had built its lead back to double digits.

It was Unity's second win over Cameron this season, the first coming in an 85-46 rout in January.

Thursday's game was played in front of only a couple of hundred fans, according to guidelines enacted by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Assn. earlier in the day. Each team was allotted 88 tickets for players' families.

Unity will play Onalaska Luther (14-12) in the sectional championship game Saturday at Eau Claire Memorial High School at 7 p.m.

