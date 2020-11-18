United Way's Holly Auction Raffle goes online

The United Way of Rice Lake has announced a Holly Auction Raffle, which will help raise funds for its 2020 Campaign.
These funds help 17 non-profit agencies meet their goals and make a difference in our community. Tickets can be purchased from any United Way Board member for $50 or at Northwoods Promotions and Coldwell Banker.
The grand prize for the raffle is $1,000. Other cash prizes include $500, (two) $150, and (two) $50, as well as miscellaneous baskets.
The winning tickets will be drawn on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. More information can be found on the Facebook page.
Serving on the United Way Board of Directors are: President Britta Kubush, Vice President Bob Anderson, Secretary Carrie Baribeau, Treasurer Chris Olsen and past President Briana Farb. Board members include Anne Gallagher, Brooke Harycki, Dave Bridges, Jill Washkuhn, Mitch Zimmer, Robin Severson, Shaun Carr and Susan Nelson, executive director.
The United Way Board of Directors reports that 85 cents of every dollar goes directly to support the agencies that receive funding from the local United Way. The investment goes directly to programming in the local community. Anyone wishing to make a donation to United Way of Rice Lake can mail a check or money order to P.O. Box 325, Rice Lake or an online donation at Rice Lake-United Way. Click on the PayPal button to get started. Every donation makes a difference.
