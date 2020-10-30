United Way of Rice Lake sets $85,000 goal

United Way of Rice Lake’s 2020 Campaign is officially underway. Now, more than ever the need is great, and our most vulnerable neighbors are facing more obstacles to make ends meet.
The public is encouraged to join in the fight to keep the health and financial stability in our community by contributing to its $85,000 campaign goal.
Fundraising this year finds uncharted times. The United Way Board of Directors has made a commitment to 17 agencies that have been interviewed and hold a current 501 C 3 status. Agencies all assist in an area that makes an impact and improves the living in our community.
The campaign continues through Dec. 31, where monies raised are used in part, to support services through member agencies in the Rice Lake Community. The United Way Board of Directors reports that 85 cents of every dollar goes directly to support the agencies that receive funding from the local United Way. You can trust that your investment goes directly to programing in our community. Like us on Facebook to follow United Way agency information.
Donations can be made by mailing a check or money order to P.O. Box 325 or by an electronic donation by accessing Rice Lake-United Way online and following the prompt to insert credit card information. Every donation counts.
Serving on local volunteer United Way Board of Directors are President Britta Kubush, Vice President Bob Anderson, Secretary Carrie Baribeau, Treasurer Chris Olsen and past President Briana Farb.
Board members include Anne Gallagher, Bob Anderson, Dave Bridges, Shawn Carr, Brooke Harycki, Robin Severson, Jill Washkuhn, Mitch Zimmer and Susan Nelson, executive director.
The major fundraiser for the Rice Lake United Way — the annual Holly Auction — will have a much different look this year due to COVID-19. Details will be announced as plans are finalized for the December event.
Questions concerning the local campaign should be directed to P.O. Box 325 or by calling 715-234-4777 and leaving a voice mail communication.
Businesses may request a United Way representatives make a presentation to employees during the campaign through a conference call or a Zoom meeting.
The United Way of Rice Lake continues to use a voice mail system rather than the expense of an office- keeping the administration of funds to 5% of the campaign goal.
