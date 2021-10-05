United Way of Rice Lake’s 2021 Campaign is officially underway this week as the United Way Board Members will kick it off at the Rice Lake Warriors football team on Friday when board members will serve as volunteer ticket sellers.
Now more than ever the need is great, and the community's most vulnerable neighbors are facing more obstacles to make ends meet. The campaign goal of $87,000 will ensure programs in the Rice Lake area have the funding they need to provide services. Join in the fight to keep the health and financial stability of all community members.
The campaign continues through Dec. 31, where monies raised are used in part to support services through member agencies in the Rice Lake community. The United Way Board of Directors reports that $0.85 of every dollar goes directly to support the agencies that receive funding from the local United Way. Additional information can be found at unitedwayricelake.org or on the United Way Facebook page: United Way Rice Lake.
Donations can be made by mailing a check to P.O. Box 325, Rice Lake WI, 54868 or by an electronic donation by accessing unitedwayricelake.org and following the prompt to insert credit card information.
Serving on local volunteer United Way Board of Directors includes President Bob Anderson, Vice President Brooke Harycki, Secretary Carrie Baribeau, Treasurer Chris Olsen and Past President Brita Gianoli. Board members include Brianna Farb, Anne Gallagher, Dave Bridges, Robin Severson, Mitch Zimmer, Shaun Carr and Executive Director Susan Nelson.
Questions concerning the local campaign or to request an in-person presentation can be directed to P.O. Box 325 or by calling 715-234-4777.
