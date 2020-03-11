Holy Trinity Orthodox Church at 532 1st St., Clayton will host an Ukrainian Egg workshop on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Workshop attendees will learn the techniques, egg care, common symbols and tips and tricks for making Ukrainian eggs. A cost of $20 includes instruction, your own “kistka” or wax tool, an egg and lunch. Enrollment is open to ages 10 and up. Enroll at msjansa@gmail.com or call Megan at 715-641-1021.
