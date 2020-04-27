Adventure Bar crash

Two vehicles collided shortly before 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hwy. SS and 22 1/2 Avenue just north of Rice Lake. The crash, which occurred near Adventure Bar, involved a Dodge Durango and a Chevy Impala. At least one person in the Durango was loaded into an ambulance at the scene of the crash. This story will be updated when more information is available.
Monday crash

Emergency personnel attend to those involved in a crash on Hwy. SS. 

