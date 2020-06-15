Two receive Brooke Baures 'Smile On' memorial scholarships

From left are the Baures family, Ron, daughter Bekka and Kerrie of Cameron, with Dan Fjelstad, owner of Northland Insurance of Rice Lake.

Two Cameron High School graduates have been awarded the Brooke Baures “Smile On” Memorial Scholarship. Brandon Groskopf was awarded $500 and Mikayla Gillett was awarded $250. The “Smile On” scholarship recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the motto “Go make a difference in the world” and is awarded to Cameron graduates who completed at least 1 year of track upon the successful completion of their first semester of continuing education.

The scholarship honors 2011 Cameron High School graduate Brooke Baures, who was a three-time letter winner and went to State in 2010, finishing sixth in the 800 meter relay. Brooke went to Winona State University where she competed in gymnastics at the national level and earned WIAC athlete of the week twice in 2013 and All American Honors. On Dec. 1, 2014 a tragic work accident took Brooke’s life. She was awarded a posthumous Bachelor of Social Work degree from WSU.  This year’s scholarship was funded by Northland Insurance owner Dan Fjelstad and accepted by Brooke’s sister Bekka and her parents Kerrie and Ron Baures.

