Two receive Brooke Baures 'Smile On' memorial scholarships

Two Cameron High School graduates have been awarded the Brooke Baures “Smile On” Memorial Scholarship. Brandon Groskopf was awarded $500 and Mikayla Gillett was awarded $250. The “Smile On” scholarship recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the motto “Go make a difference in the world” and is awarded to Cameron graduates who completed at least 1 year of track upon the successful completion of their first semester of continuing education.
The scholarship honors 2011 Cameron High School graduate Brooke Baures, who was a three-time letter winner and went to State in 2010, finishing sixth in the 800 meter relay. Brooke went to Winona State University where she competed in gymnastics at the national level and earned WIAC athlete of the week twice in 2013 and All American Honors. On Dec. 1, 2014 a tragic work accident took Brooke’s life. She was awarded a posthumous Bachelor of Social Work degree from WSU. This year’s scholarship was funded by Northland Insurance owner Dan Fjelstad and accepted by Brooke’s sister Bekka and her parents Kerrie and Ron Baures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.