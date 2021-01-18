The Internationally televised, Emmy award-winning television show, Fishing University, which filmed in Rice Lake in the early fall, will air that episode featuring the community and the surrounding this week. The show features the lake and beautiful downtown, as well as activities and attractions in the area.
Fishing University holds a viewership of more than 109 million households, airing in all 50 states as well as in 51 additional countries. Rice Lake Tourism Executive Director Nicky Repka played host to the crew, taking them to sites that had the potential to draw in visitors to enjoy what the community has to offer.
When the offer to film the show here came, Rice Lake Tourism viewed it as a strategic marketing opportunity to reach a target audience of potential guests seeking an outdoor travel destination.
Within each 30-minute episode of the show, a 90-second promotional spot will be included. The spots will be created to mirror marketing efforts of Rice Lake Tourism. Hosts Charlie Ingram and Ray Brazier will also include numerous mentions of their location during each show.
The air times and days for the World Fishing Network are 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday; 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday; 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday; and 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The air times and days for the Outdoor Channel are 5 a.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. Saturday.
About Fishing University As one of the oldest continuously running Outdoor TV shows, Fishing University is celebrating 35 years of bringing quality fishing programming to avid anglers. Each week they hit the water accompanied by friends and professionals in the industry, as viewers are engaged in a competitive show that is packed full of how to tips. Not only is the show exciting, but it also lets people in on tricks of the trade from some of the very best. Fishing University can be seen on both the Outdoor Channel and WFN-World Fishing Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.