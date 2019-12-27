Nearly 50 entrants in the 160-mile walking portion of the Tuscobia Winter Ultra took off in the dark this Friday morning from Rice Lake in the start of the 3-day event. Temperatures were in the high 20s under a cloudy sky on the mild morning.
The 160-mile walkers will go from Rice Lake to Park Falls, using the Wild Rivers Trail out of Rice Lake and mostly the Tuscobia Trail, going eastward 80 miles to Park Falls, the turnaround point. The walkers will take the same route back to the Knight of Columbus Hall, the Tuscobia Winter Ultra headquarters and start and finish spot.
Other portions of the race begin Saturday, when the 160-mile bicyclists leave from Rice Lake at 6 a.m. and take the same route to Park Falls and back. The 80-mile events also begin Saturday morning, but in Park Falls at 10 a.m. Those events are for walkers, bikers and skiers.
Racers will begin reaching the finish line in Rice Lake on Saturday night and will trickle in throughout the day Sunday. There are 250 entrants from 24 states, four Canadian provinces and Italy.
See the Dec. 31 Rice Lake Chronotype newspaper for complete coverage, including photos and results.
