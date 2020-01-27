Turtle Lake Friends of Library host art show, raffle

Betty Ann Benes is a library employee whose art is on exhibit.

The Friends of the Turtle Lake Public Library invite the public to an art show at the Turtle Lake Library on Monday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We have several wood carvers,  a woman who makes batik shirts, poetry  and hopefully a reading or maybe two, photography, paintings, quilting, and fabric items,’” said  Friends members David and Diane Skrupky. “We have many new artists this year.”

In addition, the Friends group invites the public to participate in its annual raffle.

Raffle items include a 40- inch Smart Roku television, a  4-foot-by 4-foot Green Bay Packers barn quilt made by Sig Bredlie, a 4-inch by 17-inch painting by Bredlie, a  small art quilt by Sandra Lindquist, a    Celtic knot puzzle, a pen and pencil set.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.  The raffle drawing will be on May 16, at the Village Hall, the same date as its spring market and book sale. Ticketholders need not be present to win.  Raffle proceeds will go to library programming such as  speakers and classes.

