Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland continues the StoryWalk Indoors program. Follow the pages throughout the library as you read the book. The current story is a "The Story About a Story." Upon completion of walking and reading pick up a journal to write your own story, and make a bird feeder with peanut butter and bird seed. The StoryWalk and craft is available whenever the library is open.

