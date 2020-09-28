Truck Show benefits Weise family

This is the show for anyone who like big trucks.

A truck show will take place  Friday-Sunday, Oct. 2-4, at the Barron County Fairgrounds with all proceeds to benefit the Rusty Weise family.

The Barron resident was seriously injured Aug. 14 when a car pulled out in front of the motorcycle he was riding on Hwy. 63 near Clear Lake. He sustained severe facial injuries, a broken rib and wrist. Proceeds will go to support he and his family.

Truck show hours are Friday, Oct. 2, from noon to 11:30 p.m.;  Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. silent auction and 8 p.m. semi light parade; and Sunday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

DJ  and CBW Entertainment will provide music Friday and DJ and Absolute Entertainment will provide music Saturday.

