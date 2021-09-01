Trinity Lutheran Church at 501 Chetac Ave., Birchwood, will hold its annual rummage sale, beginning Friday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and resuming Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A barbecue lunch will be served both days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second day will feature a brown paper bag sale from 1 to 3 p.m., with all you can fit in a bag for $2.

Women of Trinity sponsor this event with all proceeds going to local charitable organizations.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments