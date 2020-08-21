A variety of tree service trucks, with flags waving from their booms, lined up in a field along Hwy. I near the Hodgson residence on Friday morning to memorialize 35-year-old Amanda Hodgson who was struck from behind and killed on the morning of Aug. 15 while almost home from a jog along Hwy. I, west of Chetek. Her father-in-law owns Jerry's Tree Service, and her son is also named Jerry. She also leaves a husband Britt and daughter Ellie. Where the fatality occurred, a half mile west of the lineup of trucks, is a growing memorial of flowers including from her own children that read "I love you, mom" and "best mom ever."
The tree services that took part included Jerry's, Peterson, McHenry, Choppers, ACA, Arbor Jack, Backridge, That Tree Guy and Cross County Clearing.
