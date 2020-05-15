Training set May 21 for Bridge to Self-Sufficiency

Missy Bablick, a UW Extension educator, invites those you have not participated in the Bridge to Self-Sufficiency to any of three upcoming trainings.

 Training datesThursday, May 21, from 2-3 p.m.; Tuesday, June, from 2-3 p.m.;  Wednesday, June 17, from 10-11 a.m.; and Monday, June 29, from 2-3 p.m.
 
 
 If you work with clients/participants that are working to make a positive economic change then learning about this tool can help. Working together in Barron County to move adults out of poverty can be achieved.   Become familiar with both the Bridge tool and SMART goals to better support and encourage our clients on their new path to economic self-sufficiency. Barron County agencies that work with people in poverty are encouraged to use this tool.  To accomplish this and learn more, please tune in to one of the 1-hour online trainings.  Encourage employees, friends, and colleagues to register as well.  Trainers  are also available to provide this professional development to your staff at a time more convenient;  contact Bablick at missy.bablick@wisc.eduto set up a training.  
 
Community Connections to Prosperity is also looking for willing volunteers to mentor adults moving out of poverty.  If you or someone you know is interested in making an impact right here in Barron County contact: Missy Bablick @ 715-537-6254 or missy.bablick@wisc.edu today!
 

