A Ladysmith man suffered serious injuries after his vehicle was hit by a train east of Cameron.

On Friday, Aug. 14, at 3:49 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a truck vs train crash on 23rd Street just north of Hwy. 8 east of Cameron.

Upon arrival a truck driven by Trevor Christman, 31, of Ladysmith, failed to yield to a train and was struck by the train.

Christman was extricated from his vehicle and transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments