If there were a most likely time to crash a car in Barron County it would be a Friday in December between 3 and 4 p.m.
That’s based off data from a traffic safety summary discussed during the June 9 Barron County Traffic Safety Commission meeting. The report was issued in January and uses data from 2014-2018.
Car crashes affect 1,228 Barron County drivers on average each year. Of those drivers, 300 are injured and five are killed.
The month of December has the highest number of total crashes and the highest number of injury and fatal crashes.
Drug and alcohol impaired drivers are believed to injure or kill 41 people in the county each year. The report lists the areas of Cumberland, Rice Lake and Cameron as relative hot spots for alcohol and drug-related crashes.
In injury or fatality crashes, distracted driving was a contributing factor 24% of the time, which is 2% higher than the Wisconsin average.
Speed was a contributing factor in 24% of those crashes, while the statewide average was 19%.
Statewide seat belt usage reached an all-time high in 2019, according to the report, with a usage rate of 90.2%.
One out of three crash fatalities in Wisconsin were not wearing a seat belt.
The county study counted 73 motorcyclists killed or injured during the 5-year span, with 53% of riders not wearing a helmet.
Pedestrian and bicyclist safety during that time was also reviewed. The report states that 10 cyclists and 25 pedestrians were killed or injured.
The traffic safety report broke down fatal and injury crashes by age. Teenagers or drivers 65 and older made up 29% of those crashes.
The data suggests that teen drivers are more likely to get involved in serious crashes than older drivers.
Teens made up 14% of Barron County’s crashes and 5% of its drivers. Drivers 65 and older made up 15% of crashes but 24% of the drivers, by far the most numerous age group.
Overall, serious crashes involve county residents 7 out of 10 times.
Barron County’s crash rate, which includes injuries and fatalities, is 31 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The Wisconsin average was 46 per 100 million VMT.
